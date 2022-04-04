Cricket: Nigeria to host 8 nations – NCF

Uyi Akpata, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), says the next edition of the Nigeria Women T20i Invitational will feature eight nations.

Akpata said this at the closing ceremony of the maiden edition of the tournament on Sunday in Lagos, where a total of five teams participated.

The president lauded the level of competitiveness among teams in the tournament, adding that the next edition will see a more eventful outing for the teams.

“I most congratulate all the teams for the quality of competition we have all witnessed in past one week.

“The next edition will see eight teams competing and we expect that it would only get better for women’s cricket in the continent,” Akpata said.

The president also lauded Access Bank Plc, the tournament’s major sponsor, as well as other sponsors and partners of the event. (NAN)

