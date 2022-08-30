Cricket club lauds Gov. El-Rufai’s efforts on sports development

By Philip Yatai and David Kennedy

The Kaduna State cricket team, the Crocodile Club on Tuesday, commended Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for the laudable efforts toward development of the sport in the state.

The Head Coach of the club, Mr Joseph Onoja, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Onoja said that the El-Rufai administration had facilitated the state cricket team’s tour to Uganda in May, to further expose the players to international tournament and improve their capacity and abilities.

He said that the team had so far traveled three times to foreign countries to compete against experienced international teams, adding that the experience had improved the team’s quality of play.

According to him, the team will also be participating in the Franchise Cricket Tournament to be hosted by the Uganda Cricket Association in Kampala, from Oct. 15 to Oct.

The head coach said that preparation was in top gear for participation in the tournament and the government had made all the necessary provisions for the team.

He said that the state government would also sponsor the team for another big cricket tournament schedule to hold in November in Canada later in the year.

“We really appreciate El-Rufai for his tremendous support toward the team and his efforts toward sport development in the state,” he said.

He called on coaches, technical officials, and the players to reciprocate the government support by working hard toward bringing the trophy home.

“We are also appealing for support and encouragement of stakeholders and members of the cricket association as well as prayers for the team to triumph in the forthcoming tournament. (NAN)

