Credible records, progressive politics behind Ayu’s supports — Dingyadi

By Habibu Harisu

The credibility and detrabalised progressive politics being played by the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Iyorchia Ayu, is key to his political success.



Malam Yusuf Dingyadi, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to Ayu, made the remark in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Sokoto.



Dingyadi said Ayu had been a trusted ally of politicians, academics, focused individuals, business community and other categories of people from all parts of the country, the reason for his acceptability.



He explained that Ayu’s position as the party head would surely strengthen the chances of the party to win 2023 elections.



” Ayu’s trusted credibility has been the bedrock of his widespread political support in the country, ” Dingyadi said.



The Media Aide cautioned Nigerians against being misguided by some elements that capitalise on ethnic and religious divisions in politics to cause disagreements with the party system and national politics.



According to him, peace and stability of Nigeria as a nation should be sacrosanct, and condemned the activities of some groups sponsoring political agitations against Ayu’s PDP leadership.



” Nigerians should always stay away from comedians, who play television politics, in attempt to showcase thier strength and decapitate party unity for selfishness.



” The PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), National Executive Committee (NEC), stakeholders have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Ayu to continue as a chairman; there’s no reason behind certain lamentation and mischief.



” This effort is in recognition of track records and initiatives which placed the party in a strong pedestal and reawakening of our political popularity in the country.



“ We therefore appeal to our members to remain focused, disciplined and committed with a view to taking our party to victory in 2023.



“ The party is well acceptable in all the 36 States of the Federation, with full hope to take the country to the promised land that would also ensure peace and unity among the citizens. ” Dingyadi said.



He stressed that removing Ayu would create constitutional crisis for the party which would snowball into greater problems than what the party was currently facing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

