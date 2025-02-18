Creativity, intellectual property cornerstones of Nigeria’s economic growth – WISTA President

President of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA), Dr. Odunayo B. Ani, has said that creativity and intellectual property are the cornerstones of Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

Addressing participants at the 2025 edition of the SynergyCon 1.0 Conference, she noted that women’s ideas and intellectual property, remain their greatest assets, and indeed, their identity and must therefore guard them jealously.

The SynergyCon, is a platform where women share mutual values, interests, and objectives in driving economic growth through collaboration and pioneering innovative solutions across diverse sectors for sustainable development in Nigeria. progress.

She further noted that this year’s conference serves as a vital platform for business leaders, creatives, and visionaries to exchange ideas and explore solutions, adding that the conference also aims to help women focus on securing their intellectual property and empowering creatives to monetise their work securely.

“To the creatives here today, much like in the maritime industry, creativity and intellectual property are the cornerstones of Nigeria’s economic progress. Your ideas are your greatest assets, indeed, they are your identity. By safeguarding your intellectual property, you not only protect your work, but also unlock its full potential to generate value and impact. SynergyCon 1.0 is here to equip you with the tools, strategies, and networks needed to thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape. Additionally, it aims to help you focus on securing intellectual property and empowering creatives to monetize their work securely.

“To the women in attendance, your contributions to the creative industries are invaluable. Groups like WISTA play a pivotal role in ensuring that your voices are heard, your rights are protected, and your talents are celebrated. Together, we can build a future where creative women across all fields are empowered to secure their intellectual property and achieve their aspirations”, she said.

While speaking on the activities of WISTA, she noted that the association a woman-focused organisation, which connects executives and decision-makers worldwide. According to her, WISTA boasts a robust membership of over 5,100 female professionals from all sectors of the maritime industry.

The association also believes believe that women in the maritime industry play a critical role in shaping a sustainable future, and in carrying out this mission, members are committed to empowering women, promoting diversity, and fostering collaboration to address the complex challenges facing Nigeria’s maritime industry.

She therefore enjoined participants at the conference, which seeks to foster collaboration and discovery among women, to remember that synergy is not just about working together, rather, it is about creating something greater than the sum of their parts.

Dr. Ani further expressed the hope that the SynergyCon 1.0 would inspire the women folk to break barriers, forge meaningful connections, and drive innovations that benefit them all. She also urged them to always remember that their Intellectual Property remains their future and that they should do everything possible to protect.