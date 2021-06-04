Ali Tanimu, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Katsina State, has appealed to Katsina State Government to create Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) lane in its future urban road design.

Tanimu gave the advice during the 3rd United Nations World Cycling Day Commemoration in Katsina on Friday.

He explained that NMT were walkways designed for bicycle riders, pedestrians as well as school children in towns and major cities.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Cycling Day was an initiative adopted by the UN at its 72nd General Assembly Sitting of 6th April 2018 at Geneva.

“It resolved that Cycling Day should be celebrated globally between 3rd and 4th June, annually.

“You can see some states had celebrated theirs on the 3rd but we in Katsina State, we decided to celebrate ours today being 4th.

“The theme for 2021 Cycling Day by the UN for this year is tagged “Cycling for a Healthy Lifestyle,” Tanimu said.

According to the sector commander, the benefit of cycling is enormous to human health which includes improvement in people’s physical and mental well-being.

Tanimu said that cycling also reduced chances of being affected by blood pressure and other ailments.

Earlier, Mr John Garuba, the Public Relations Officer of Special Marshals for Katsina State, commended the UN for the initiative, pointing out that the cycling would create health awareness among people.

NAN reports that the officials of the road transport unions alongside the FRSC personnel participated actively in the event. (NAN)

