The Timilehin Leukaemia Foundation (TLF) on Friday urged the Federal Government to create cancer screening and treatment centre in each of the six geo-political zones for the benefits of cancer patients.

Its Founder, Mrs Janet Oyedele, made the call in Lagos, at a blood donation and awareness programme organised for Leukaemia patients to mark the four years anniversary of the foundation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is in conjunction with the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN).

NAN also reports that Leukaemia is a cancer of the blood cells.

Oyedele said that lots of children and adults were dying from Leukaemia and other forms of cancer, because we don’t have enough cancer centres in the country where people could get treatment.

“This is one of the reasons why the treatment is so expensive for people who can’t afford and for those who are rich.

“The global lockdown, when the pandemic started, prevented them from travelling out for treatment.

“I lost my child to Leukemia; so, I know how difficult and painful it was to get treatment for him when he was battling with the disease.

“But, if we have centres in the six geo-political zones, it will be a good start to address the issue in the country,” she said.

The founder said the foundation’s blood donation drive was initiated to educate people on the benefit of donating blood.

According to her, the target for this year is to get 150 pints of blood from the donors.

“Apart from Leukaemia patients who need regular blood transfusion, pregnant women during childbirth, accident victims and others, also need blood at one time or the other.

“Last year, we got 70 pints of blood, but this year we aim to get 150 pints of blood. That is why we have two stands so that more people can support humanity through their donation of blood,” she said.

Oyedele, however, pleaded for more supports and donation to help the foundation reach out to more children and adults battling Leukemia.

Also, Mr John Adaji, President of NUTGTWN, commended the foundation for consistently keeping to its aims and objectives to help humanity.

Adaji reiterated the union’s commitment to always support the foundation for its show of love and kindness to cancer patients.

“We will continue to support this foundation to bring smiles to the faces of people and help children living with Leukemia.

“The founder is a very strong woman, because the battle she went through did not deter her from helping others who are currently passing through what she passed through.

“I am also calling on the Federal Government to pay more attention to cancer treatment in the country,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Oyetunde Oyedele, Husband of TLF founder, said that the experience of losing a child to Leukaemia was unbearable.

Oyedele said the foundation needs more supports to reach out to more children passing through the Leukemia ordeal.

“We can’t do this alone, because I have been there; our aim is to help as many children as possible who need urgent help to survive,” he said.

Also, Mrs Tosin Babatunde, a mother, who lost her son to Leukemia in June 2020, narrated her pains and agony in tears.

Babatunde urged mothers whose children were suffering from the disease to show more love and affection to them.

“My son was diagnosed with Leukemia before he died in June 2020, which was just a year duration.

“The treatment and cost were really huge, and cancer does not respect age, class or gender.

“Parents in this situation should try as much as possible to give their children the love and care they need.

“I really thank those who are donating blood; because it will go a long way in helping humanity,” she said. (NAN)