Nigerians from different walks of life have urged the Federal Government to invest more in the training and retraining of the nation’s pilots to curb the reocurrence of air crashes.

They gave the advice in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

They were reacting to Friday’s aircrash that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers at the Kaduna airport.

The victims had since been laid to rest with full military honours.Mr Adekunle Makinde, the former National Chairman, the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, said there was an urgent need for the training and retraining of the country’s flight officers.

”Honestly, the crash is becoming too many and its not good on the country’s fight against insurgency. This is not good for the military.

“The implication is very bad concerning the military, I think this is the time to look inwards and find out what is happening to our men, what is happening concerning our equipment. Could this be man-made error, equipment error or engine fault?

“Let us engage in training the trainers for our men.“Also, we need to regularly evaluate the fitness of our pilots, psychologically and mentally,” Makinde said.

He said the development was particularly sad because the country has lost its very best hands, who were at the peak of their careers.

“We have lost our Chief of Army Staff, who was contributing a lot to the fight against insurgency, since he assumed office,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Ovie Edomi, Publisher and Editor-In-Chief, South South International Magazine, urged the Federal Government to ensure recruitment of sound professionals in air travel.Edomi, who is also the acting Rector, Goddowell Polytechnic, Delta State, appealed to pilots to always adhere to the regulatory agency’s recommendation.

According to him, this can help to ensure safety in the air.

“However, for a country’s military to experience three air clashes in three months, it implies that the military high command needs to look at so many things including the theory of conspiracy, lack of maintenance and inadequate funding.

“Though, l am not an aviation expert, but l know from my years of flying that a twin-engine aircraft is not designed to just fail and kill people.

”They should check their fuel suppliers and maintenance engineers thoroughly,” he said.

Mr Mohammed Sodipo, Chairman Nigeria Bar Association Badagry Chapter, said the development was not good for the nation with its efforts to fight and combat terrorism and insurgency.

Sodipo said that country needs justice, equality and fairness.

”We need an incorruptible and courageous judicial system.

“We also need upright and selfless leaders, as well as reorientation of the general public on good leadership and followership,” he said. (NAN)

