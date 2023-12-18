Crashes: FRSC warns motorists against wrongful overtaking

The Idiroko Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has warned

motorists plying Idiroko area against wrongful overtaking, to prevent auto crashes during the yuletide.

Mr Charles Daramola, the Idiroko Unit Commander of the FRSC, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

The unit commander implored motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations guiding the road, to minimise mishaps during the yuletide.

Daramola said that when motorists desisted from unnecessary overtaking and adhered to traffic rules and regulations, it would help to stem road crashes.

“We are urging the motorists to desist from dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol to prevent unnecessary loss of lives during the festive period.

“Also the FRSC enjoined them to refrain from using mobile phones while driving and reduce their speed because it is only the living can celebrate,” he said.

According to him, ember months are not characterised by evil but it is the human error causing carnage on the road during the festival.

He admonished motorists against overloading to prevent avoidable road traffic crashes.

Daramola also implored truck owners to install speed limit devices and refrain from using expired tyres to prevent loss of lives.(NAN)

By Ige Adekunle

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

