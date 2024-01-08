…..Crashes: FRSC advises drivers against alcohol consumption in new year

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised drivers against taking alcohol and intoxicating substances in 2024 in order to minimise road traffic crashes.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Monday, Mr Anthony Uga, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, said that records indicate most accidents in the past forthnight resulted from consumption of intoxicating substances.

” The mouths of most of the rescued drivers involved in road crashes within the last festive periods were emiting alcoholic smells” he said.

The commander said that intake of alcoholic beverages had no positive benefits, but rather were the causes of mishaps on the highways.

“We are appealing to drivers, who are fond of such behaviours, to refrain as it causes unnecessary loss of lives and property,” he added.

Uga said that the FRSC would soon embark on sensitisation campaigns at motor parks and garages on the dangers of consumption of alcoholic and narcotic substances.

He also enjoined management of existing motor parks in the state to sanction drivers who consume alcohol before getting behind the wheels.

The sector commander further appealed to relevant government agencies to curb the sale of alcoholic beverages and other intoxicating substances in motor parks.

He reiterated the commitment of the command to making the highways safe for the motoring public through public enlightenment and enforcement of traffic rules. (NAN)

Ige Adekunle

