Crash victims: FRSC to collaborate with FMC Asaba for prompt response

Mr Uchechukwu Wihioka, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta, has expressed readiness to partner with the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, to respond promptly to crash victims.

Wihioka made this assertion on Tuesday during a working visit to Dr Victor Osiatuma, the Chief Medical Director of the centre,

“The issues on collaboration discussed were on quick response to crash victims and release of ambulance vehicle to man crash prone areas during the forthcoming Easter period.