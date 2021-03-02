Crash victims: FRSC to collaborate with FMC Asaba for prompt response

Mr Uchechukwu Wihioka, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta, has expressed readiness to partner with the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, to respond promptly to crash victims.
Wihioka made this assertion on Tuesday during a working visit to Dr Victor Osiatuma, the Chief Medical Director of the centre,
“The issues on collaboration discussed were on quick response to crash victims and release of ambulance vehicle to man crash prone areas during the forthcoming Easter period.
“The main role of FRSC is to reduce traffic and fatality, and a timely response to any disaster is important.
“It is also very important to understand the world standard of response to emergency, that’s the world accepted time for response to disaster or emergency,” he said.
Osiatuma, in his response, thanked the sector commander, promising to be of great assistance to FRSC to achieve its goal target in the state.
“My request is that the command should intensify their hospital follow up,’’ he added. (NAN)