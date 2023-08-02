Crash Update: Emergency responders confirm 2 rescued from propeller aircraft

By Fabian Ekeruche

Lagos, Aug. 1, 2023 (NAN) Emergency responders have confirmed the rescue of two persons from a Propeller aircraft which crashed at the Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said that the plane was a South African-made Javir plane.

While speaking to newsmen at the scene of the disaster, the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that emergency responders were swift in bringing the situation under control.

Oke-Osanyintolu said there was no casualty recorded in spite of the fact that the plane crashed very close to a Petrol station.

He expressed gratitude to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose effort led to the formation of emergency responders at the grassroot level.

“The agency activated its disaster response plan to the crash which occurred around 1600hrs. The scene has been discharged at 1730 hrs.

“The helicopter, with registration number, 5NCCQ, was finally confirmed to contain 2 passengers and it has been safely removed from the road which is now free for vehicular movement.

“All Emergency Responders are now departing the scene. Further investigation to be carried out by NCAA,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

Emergency responders at the scene included NEMA, LASEMA, the Nigeria Police Force and Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service. (NAN)

