The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday expressed grief over the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers in a military plane crash on Friday in Kaduna.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, described the incident as a huge blow to the nation.

The party described late Attahiru and the other officers, who died in the ill-fated crashed NAF Aircraft as heroes, who gave their lives for the security of our nation.

The party commiserated with the military high command, families of Attahiru and other officers, who paid the supreme price for the security of the nation.

It prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

PDP, however, urged extensive inquest into the crash as well as the last two in which lives of officers were lost.

The party urged Nigerians to be at alert and continue to pray for fighting men and women, who risked their lives at the front to secure the nation.(NAN)

