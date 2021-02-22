Crash: NCWS condoles with NAF, families of victims

\The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), on Monday commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) over the loss of seven of its personnel in the crashed Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft. Mrs Laraba Shoda, National President of NCWS, in a statement in Abuja, described the incident as tragic. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Beechcraft KingAir B350 aircraft crashed on Sunday while returning to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after reporting engine failure en route Minna.

NAN reports that the aircraft departed Abuja on Sunday morning before it crashed, killing all seven persons on board. Shoda also commiserated with the victims’ families, friends and colleagues. “As women, we join the Nigerian Air Force, the military and other Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of our sons, brothers and husbands who died in the line of duty. “They have shown their dedication and service to their father land. We pray for their souls to rest in peace,’’ she said.

Shoda also prayed that God would comfort the bereaved families and the nation. Similarly, the NCWS president also condoled with the Niger State Government, school management and families of the abducted students of Government Science College Kagara. NAN reports that more than 40 students of the College were kidnapped on Wednesday by gunmen. According to her, the reoccurrenc es of kidnaps in schools has become one incidents too many and government at all levels need to urgently address the issue “We can no longer take our children to schools and sleep with our eyes close for the fear of what will happen to them.

“This is not good for our education sector and the nation at large. We need to do something urgently,’’ she said. Shoda, while calling on the women to pray for the safe return of the students as well as the victims’ families, urged them to trust in God for the safe return of the children. (NAN)