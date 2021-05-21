Crash: NAF visits late pilot’s parents in Ibadan

The officials the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) paid a condolence visit to family the pilot the military jet that crashed in Kaduna.

The Nigeria () reports that the crash killed the Chief of Army of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim and 10 other officers.

also reports that the pilot, Flt.-Lt. Taiwo Asaniyi and three other crew members also in the crash.

Air Commodore Peter Simeon, who is the Commander of the 671 NAF base detachment, Akobo, Ibadan, led other officers to the late pilot’s residence in Ibadan to console the aged parents.

Responding on behalf of the family, Deacon Adeleke, who thanked the NAF for the early visit, pleaded for immortalisation of all the deceased.

He advised that the government should always remember the families of the deceased. ()

