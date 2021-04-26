The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)) in Kwara on Monday confirmed the death of one person in a crash that occurred at Olola area on Bode Saadu-Ilorin road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olola is a community on the outskirts of Ilorin, the state capital

FRSC Sector Commander Jonathan Owoade who confirmed the incident in a statement said that the crash occured at about 8:23 a.m. and that it was fatal crash.

Owoade said that the accident involved two articulated vehicles; a fuel tanker and another articulated vehicle.

He said that the accident was as a result of brake failure and wrong overtaking.

“This morning our attention was called to a multiple road traffic crash involving a tanker and a trailer at Olola area, along Bode Saadu-Ilorin road axis.

“The crash which is a fatal one occurred at about 8:23 a.m. Both vehicles were burnt beyond repair.

“Four persons were involved and sadly, one of them got burnt and lost his life while others were unhurt”, he said.

The sector commander said that no items were recovered while FRSC officials made efforts to control traffic and clear the obstruction caused by the crash.

“The Fire Service officials were alerted and are there to put out the fire, while our men are controlling traffic and removing obstruction caused.

“The affected vehicles are under the custody of the Nigeria Police”, he said.

Owoade, however, advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on journeys.

He also cautioned drivers on speeding and wrong overtaking, adding that the best driver was one who reached their destination safely.(NAN)

