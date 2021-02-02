CPTA applauds Buhari on infrastructural development at FMC Asaba

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Center for Peace, Transparency and Accountability (CPTA) has commended the Buhari-led administration for making key appointments that have been pivotal to the rapid transformation witnessed in the health sector.

This commendation was issued in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, which was signed by the Executive Director of the Centre, Comrade Patrick Ogheneyero, after a three-day independent performance assessment visit to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Delta state.

Ogheneyero stated that he was amazed at the level of commitment to rapidly bring quality and premier healthcare services to Delta state.

He also applauded the Minister of Health for his commitment to healthcare development both at the primary and tertiary levels, as well as the Chief Medical Director of the FMC), Asaba, Dr. Victor Osiatuma, for his patriotic approach towards uplifting the Centre to be ranked amongst the best in the country.

Ogheneyero described the appointment of Dr. Victor Osiatuma, who was appointed in 2015 as the Chief Medical Director (CMD), as a step in the right direction towards attaining the healthcare goal, as he is currently transforming the Centre into a model Federal hospital in the country, apparently fulfilling President Buhari’s infrastructural development goals.

Ogheneyero further called on the federal, state government and well meaning institutions to partner with, and support the Center, as building a standard healthcare system in the country should be the desire of everyone, even as he pledged that “the civil society community will from this moment work relentlessly toward advocating for the hospital and its management team as a way of sustaining the progress made thus far”.

The statement reads: “We are elated that Dr. Victor Osiatuma has strategically sorted out all union related issues that had made FMC Asaba prominent for strikes and periodic shutdown and also increased the output of the human capital through the employment of capable hands and training/retaining of the staff.

“In addition, Dr. Osiatuma has also made working in the hospital conducive as demonstrated by the quality infrastructural development witness in the course of this performance assessment. You will agree with me that FMC Asaba has become a model for others as the foresight and commitment by the current managers of the centre has yielded great results despite paucity of funds.

“Dr. Victor Osiatuma has handled outbreaks of diseases so intelligently that foreign health organizations and the government have come down to study the specific approach adopted by the hospital.

“We also have on ground, modern state of the art Medical equipment being deployed in the Centre for medical practice. These equipment include direct digital X–ray machines, Computed Tomography (CT scan) machine, endoscopy machine, laparoscopy machine for minimal access surgeries, Echocardiography machine, Electroencephalography machine, and many more.”