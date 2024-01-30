CPI 2023: Nigeria ranks 145 out of 180 countries -Groups

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) as well as the Country Chapter of Transparency International, TI, has revealed that Nigeria is ranked ranks 145 out of 180 countries on the 2023 Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

The Executive Director, CISLAC, and Country Director, TI Nigeria, Auwal Rafsanjani made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja.

Rafsanjani disclosed that the index released indicates that scored 25 out of 100 points in the 2023 CPI.

He noted while the index does not show specific incidences of corruption in the country, it indicates the perception of corruption in Nigeria.

He said,”Today Transparency International (TI) Released the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

“Published exclusively in Nigeria by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), the National Chapter of TI, the index reveals that Nigeria scored 25 out of 100 points in the 2023 CPI, compared to 24 points in the 2022 CPI, while Nigeria ranks 145 out of 180 countries compared to 150 on the 2022 CPI results. Nigeria’s score is below the SubSaharan African average of 33 points. Most African countries showed stagnation, Ninety percent of countries in sub-Saharan Africa scored under 50.

“The CPI for Nigeria aggregates data from 8 (eight) different sources that provide perceptions by country experts and businesspeople on the level of corruption in the public sector. These sources are:

1. Bertelsmann Foundation Transformation Index.

2. Economist Intelligence Unit Country Ratings.

3. Global Insights Country Risk Ratings.

4. PRS International Country Risk Guide.

5. Varieties of Democracy Project.

6. World Bank Country Policy and Institutional Assessment (CPIA).

7. World Economic Forum Executive Opinion Survey (EOS).

8. World Justice Project Rule of Law Index.

“While the index does not show specific incidences of corruption in the country, it indicates the perception of corruption in Nigeria. The index is impartial, objective, and globally acknowledged as the most widely used cross-country parameter for measuring corruption.”

Rafsanjani stressed that this year’s CPI release is not an assessment of Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies, adding that they efforts in the fight against corruption is commendable.

“In this year’s CPI release, it is important to highlight that this is not an assessment of Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies which are making commendable efforts in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“The data used for the CPI is not collected by CISLAC/TI-Nigeria but by independent and reputable organisations with rigorous research methodologies. The CPI is highly consequential as governments, business entities, civil society organizations and others direct their decisions based on this assessment. It is important to highlight that this is the first CPI under this administration thus, it will be used as a benchmark for subsequent years,”Rafsanjani.

Also speaking, Head Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Premium Times, Mr Ade Adesomoju highlighted some areas where Nigeria has made improvement.

He said,”Accordingly, CISLAC/TI-Nigeria has listed key areas to explain why Nigeria showed some improvement and areas where gaps persist.

“Some of the positive points include: Strength 1: The launch of the Beneficial Ownership Register.In May 2023, the Nigerian government launched its Open Central Register of Beneficial Ownership which is also known as the Persons with Significant Control (PSC) register having passed a Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 202 which supports its establishment.

“This was also in line with Nigeria’s commitment at the London 2016 Anti-corruption summit. While the launch of this register does not solve the challenge of procurement fraud in public contracting through the use of corporate vehicles and companies by politicians, it was a step in the right direction.

“To this effect, we are calling on the government through the Corporate Affairs Commission to ensure that this register is updated with information on persons who have significant interest in companies. It is also paramount for the various anti-corruption agencies to work with the information in this register which is actionable intelligence. Above all, citizens must have unfettered access to this register.

“Strength 2: Vibrant Media, Civil Society and citizenry in demanding transparency and accountability.

“The media, civil society and citizens have become key pillars of Nigeria’s democracy. The trio through their complementary efforts have constantly put the Nigerian government on its toes, through the constant highlight of issues militating against the national interest of the country. CISLAC/TI-Nigeria recognises this effort and we would like to encourage those from this concerned constituency to continue this approach.

“Strength 3: Arrests and recoveries by anti-corruption agencies

“There have been arrests and recoveries of proceeds of crime by Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies. For example, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) through its Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Initiative has recovered billions of Niara in diverted constituency and executive projects. Furthermore, the investigation of a handful of present and past public officials by the Economic and Financial

“Crimes Commission (EFCC) provides a ray of hope. However, it is important to highlight that these agencies need to thoroughly investigate and prosecute high-profile individuals without political interference.”

On his part, the Country Director, Accountability Lab, Nigeria, Friday Odeh pointed out that despite seemingly light areas of improvement, Nigeria has other areas of weakness that need to addressed.

He mentioned that those areas of weakness include electoral corruption, judicial corruption, corruption in the security sector, opaqueness of public institutions, wasteful expenditures, and failure to prosecute high-profile cases, amonh others.

He said,”Having listed the positive areas, CISLAC/TI-Nigeria would like to highlight key weaknesses that will need to be improved.

“Weakness 1: Electoral corruption. Nigeria’s 2023 general elections dashed the hopes of Nigerians who were hoping for a better electoral process despite the passing of the 2022 Electoral Act. According to the European Union (EU) Observation Mission[1], “The 2023 general elections did not ensure a well-run transparent, and inclusive democratic process as assured by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Public confidence and trust in INEC were severely damaged during the presidential poll and was not restored in state level elections…”. This abysmal performance by Nigeria’s electoral umpire saw numerous litigation cases being sent to the courts in Nigeria. The poor performance of the election fails to justify the huge resources allocated to INEC for the conduct of the elections.

“Weakness 2: Judicial corruption. With the disappointing conduct of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the Nigerian judiciary was expected to display independence and dispatch justice transparently as well as in equity and fairness.

“However different conflicting rulings by the different courts have questioned the independence and integrity of the judiciary as an institution. This has thrown up the discussion on the need for effective judicial oversight. Reinforcing this was Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammed Retired who was the second most senior Justice in Nigeria’s Supreme Court and was the deputy chairman of the National Judicial Council.

“In his valedictory session in October 2023, the retired Justice highlighted the abuse of power in the Judiciary and the absence of adequate representation in the nation’s Supreme Court amongst other challenges which need to be resolved for the judiciary to win the total trust of citizens.

“Weakness 3: Corruption in the Security Sector. In 2023, the defence and security sector accounted for 13.4 per cent of the budget3 which was about twice the sum of the next two sectors education (8.2%) and infrastructure (5.7%). However, the security situation of the country continues to be a challenge and the corruption in this sector is worrisome.

“In October 2023, a military court martial sitting in Abuja sentenced a Major General to seven years imprisonment for stealing, forgery, misappropriation, and conspiracy. He was also ordered to refund US$ million and 1.69 billion Naira .This is likely only one incident of many. Corruption in the security sector is worrisome because aside it’s impacts on the peaceful coexistence of citizens, it also impacts the economy with over 400,000 barrels of crude oil stolen daily as stated by the National Security Adviser.

“Continuous corruption and wasteful expenditures in the security sector are likely to determine the success or failure of the development objectives of the new administration.

“Weakness 5: Opaqueness of public institutions. Numerous public institutions in Nigeria are yet to fully comply with the Freedom of Information Act 2011, the Open Government Partnership and other international commitments Nigeria has signed onto. Information surrounding key contracts in the oil and gas sector, the infrastructure sector, and the social protection sector amongst others are not provided to the public.

“The anti-corruption agencies also need to provide information and data on their arrests, investigations, and prosecutions as well as on the proceeds of crime they recover in line with the Proceeds of Crime Management Act (POCMA) 2022.

“Weakness 5: Wasteful expenditures. Last year saw the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as fuel and citizens were made to pay over 220 per cent increase in the price of PMS. Despite this, public officeholders in Nigeria have failed to show empathy or concern for citizens’ plight rather, we have seen wasteful appropriation and approval of billions of Naira for luxury items. For example, in 2023, it was reported that the National Assembly had budgeted N110 billion naira for cars and palliatives. Furthermore, N5 billion was budgeted for a Presidential yacht while N5.5 billionwas budgeted for student loans.

“Weakness 6: Reward of corrupt and questionable individuals with an appointment. The appointment and nomination of individuals with corrupt and questionable pasts into leadership positions at the political party level, the executive, and the legislative arms of government were worrisome.

“We saw instances where individuals who are under investigation by anti-corruption agencies perform oversight functions on these agencies as members and leaders of the National Assembly. The nomination of these individuals as ministers and political party leaders also signaled that the current administration has no regard or concern for the public demand for a responsible government.

“Weakness 7: Failure to prosecute high-profile cases.There have been allegations of corruption in the present and past administrations. While the anti-corruption agencies have invited a handful, there is a need to ensure that all petitions, actionable intelligence and most especially investigations by reputable media and civil society organisations are looked into.

“For example, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has been the subject of numerous scandals. There are other ministers past and present who also have allegations of corruption against them, and we call on the relevant agencies to ensure that a comprehensive investigation is carried out.”

The Executive Director, Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED), Zikirullahi Ibrahim noted that the independence of the Nigerian justice system needs to be strengthened to shield it from interference.

According to him, merit-based promotion and appointments should be carried out rather than political appointments, adding that this will help win back the trust of the citizens in the judiciary.

“There should be a proper integrity monitoring mechanism in the Nigerian judiciary. This should cover whistleblowing and other reporting channels. It should also cover the disclosure of assets and conflicts of interest.

“Our electoral system needs to be reformed to regain the lost trust of the citizens.

“The Beneficial Ownership Register should be regularly updated with information and citizens should also be granted access.

“The relevant anti-corruption agencies should ensure that high-profile corruption cases are pursued to their logical conclusion for the benefit of Nigeria and its citizens. They should also explore international alternatives in cases of grand corruption that are transnational.

“ Government agencies should disclose as much data as possible about government contracts in line with the proactive provisions of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, the open government partnership and other international commitments Nigeria has signed onto.

“Agencies given the mandate to recover assets under the Proceeds of Crime (and Management) Act 2022 should ensure that they establish a database where information about assets in their custody is easily accessed by citizens in line with the Act and the proactive provisions of the Freedom of Information Act 2011,” he said.

Ibrahim urged the National Assembly to ensure transparency in the implementation of the constituency projects, adding that the relevant agencies should ensure that those found guilty are brought to book.

“Impartial and unhindered investigation of security sector corruption must be prioritised to improve the deteriorating security across Nigeria. Security Votes and other secretive defence expenditures must be investigated by the civilian law enforcement agencies.

“As we have always maintained, we are open to working with the relevant bodies on how to make Nigeria better for the interest of the Nation,” he said.

