CPC nabs man with adulterated sesame seeds in Jigawa

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) in Jigawa has apprehended a trader with three sacks of adulterated sesame seeds.

The CPC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Farouk Abdallah, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

Abdallah said the suspect was apprehended at Kumsa market, Guri Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the trader was suspected to have mixed the seeds with sand in order to increase its weight.

The chairman cautioned traders against such practice and warned that anyone found defrauding consumers would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He, however, said the trader had already been arraigned before a mobile court which sentenced him to nine months imprisonment and was given an option of N100,000 fine.

He gave the assurance that the council would not relent in its effort to protect consumers from adulterated foods in the state.(NAN)