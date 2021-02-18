CPC intercepts truck with fake drugs worth N50m in Kano

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KCPC) has intercepted a trailer loaded with fake and unregistered drugs worth N50 million.

The acting Managing Director of the Council, Dr Baffa Dan-Agundi, made the disclosure in a statement signed by the council spokesman, Mr Nabilisi Kofar-Na’isa, on Thursday, in Kano.

Dan-Agundi said that the operation was carried out following intelligence reports gathered by his men.

“The truck was intercepted on Feb.18, at about 3:30am at Filing Parking by Igbo Road, Sabon Gari. It was conveying drugs such as Coll Cap- unregistered, Solidrex- imitation, Basuka- imitation and chest and lung which was discovered to be unregistered,” he said.

Dan-Agundi said that the driver and owners of the dangerous drugs escaped by abandoning the vehicle and the content upon sighting the men of the council.

He enjoined those who were into the illegal business to know that there was a new Sheriff in town and as such, it was no longer business as usual.

Dan-Agundi disclosed that his office would do everything possible within the confines of the law to arrest and prosecute anyone guilty of supplying fake, expired and contraband drugs to the state.

He urged the general public to be more vigilant and join hands with the state government in the fight against drug abuse and unwholesome products which posed grievous danger to human health.

“My office is always open to receive credible information that will aid the activities of the council to check nefarious businesses of unscrupulous persons in the society, ” he said. (NAN)

