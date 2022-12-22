CPC confiscates 1,200 substandard tricycle tyres in Kano

By Bosede Olufunmi

Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC) says it has confiscated over 1,200 substandard tricycle tyres in the metropolis.

The Managing Director of the council, Alhaji Abubakar Ali-Muhammad made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen by the council’s spokesman, Musbahu Yakasai in Kano on Thursday.

He said that the council got secret information about the tyre and immediately swung into investigation and uncovered the place where it was being sold.

“Following an operation at a warehouse located in a Rice Mill Company at Kuyan Ta Inna in Kumbotso Local Government area where the tyres were stored and sold to tricycle owners and riders at very lower price in the state, we raided the area.”

Ali-Muhammad urged tricycle owners and riders to always ensure that they bought and used standard spare parts for their tricycle in order to save their lives and property of their passengers.

He also called on people of Kano to be volunteers of KSCPC in order to achieve the set objectives.

The managing director reiterated his commitment towards fighting expired, fake and substandard products in the state.

He commended Dr Abdullahi Ganduje for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of Kano.

On his part, the Chairman of Amalgamated Tricycle Owners and Riders Association Kano, Alhaji Mansur Tanimu said that the association had been receiving reports and complaints from its members about the substandard tyre.

He commended the managing director of the council for inviting them to be part of the operation. (NAN)