CPA seeks probe into alleged N7.7bn NCDMB misappropriation

By Olasunkanmi Onifade

The Centre for Public Accountability (CPA), in collaboration with other civic groups, has called for an investigation into alleged financial misconduct within the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The organisation alleges that N7.7 billion ($4.7 million) was misappropriated without the necessary approvals, in violation of procurement regulations.

In a statement issued on Saturday, CPA Executive Director Dr Ebenezer Oladapo accused the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Mr Felix Ogbe, of authorising the expenditure without following due process.

The CPA stated that the amount exceeded the approval limits set by the Ministerial Tenders Board (MTB) and raised concerns about the payments being processed through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It further alleged that the transactions were carried out without verifiable evidence that the consultant who received the funds had recovered any amount to justify the payment.

It warned that such practices undermine President Bola Tinubu’s anti-corruption agenda and efforts to promote accountability in public institutions.

The CPA called on President Tinubu to immediately initiate a comprehensive and independent investigation into the NCDMB’s financial activities under its current leadership.

It also announced plans to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other relevant agencies to ensure a thorough probe.

The CPA thereafter issued a seven-day ultimatum for the government to take action, warning that failure to do so would prompt the organisation to mobilise legal and civic measures to hold those responsible to account.

“We will not stand by while public officials entrusted with the nation’s resources engage in reckless financial misconduct without consequences,” the statement read.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity in public financial management, insisting that public funds must be handled in strict accordance with due process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NCDMB has defended its spending after reports of alleged financial misappropriation in different media outlets.

It confirmed organising a strategic workshop costing N580 million, stating that it was part of its 10-year Strategic Roadmap to boost local content in the oil and gas sector.

Responding to claims that N7.7 billion was diverted into questionable contracts, the Board insisted all expenditures followed due process and were subject to strict government oversight. (NAN)