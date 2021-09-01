CP vows to tackle gender-based violence in Imo

The Commissioner Police in Imo, Mr Husseini Rabiu, pledged commitment the police to tackling gender- violence  in the state.

Rabiu made the pledge during a courtesy visit to him by members the Nigeria Association Women Journalists (NAWOJ), in his office on Wednesday.

He said that the command frowned at all forms gender- abuse, adding that the gender unit the police command in the state had been equipped to ensure prosecution offenders.

The commissioner urged NAWOJ to partner with the command by drawing its attention to crimes.

“I advise NAWOJ to shun reports aimed at tarnishing the image the police. You should confirm every report with the command’s public relations officer.

“The police my watch will stop at nothing in restore peace and tranquility in Imo: I solicit credible to achieve this,’’ he said.

Earlier, the state NAWOJ Chairperson, Dr Dorothy Nnaji, said that the association was ready to partner with the police, especially in stamping out gender-related crimes.

Nnaji added that the visit was aimed at deepening relationship between the command and the mass media for a more effective coverage activities the command.

She praised the command for  restoring order to the state after the prison break April and insecurity which followed the incident.

Nnaji commiserated with the command on its loss personnel to attacks earlier, this year. (NAN)

