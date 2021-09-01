CP vows to tackle gender-based violence in Imo

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Husseini Rabiu, has pledged commitment of the police to tackling gender-based violence in the state.

Rabiu made the pledge during a courtesy visit to him by members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), in his office on Wednesday.

He said that the command frowned at all forms of gender-based abuse, adding that the gender unit of the police command in the state had been equipped to ensure prosecution of offenders.

The commissioner urged NAWOJ to partner with the command by drawing its attention to crimes.

“I advise NAWOJ to shun reports aimed at tarnishing the image of the police. You should confirm every report with the command’s public relations officer.

“The police under my watch will stop at nothing in restore peace and tranquility in Imo: I solicit credible information to achieve this,’’ he said.

Earlier, the state NAWOJ Chairperson, Dr Dorothy Nnaji, said that the association was ready to partner with the police, especially in stamping out gender-related crimes.

Nnaji added that the visit was aimed at deepening relationship between the command and the mass media for a more effective coverage of activities of the command.

She praised the command for restoring order to the state after the prison break of April and insecurity which followed the incident.

Nnaji commiserated with the command on its loss of personnel to attacks earlier, this year. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...