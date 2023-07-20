CP seeks support of judiciary in implementing effective criminal administration system

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has called for the support of the judiciary in implementing an effective criminal administration system within the state.

Ammani made the call when he paid a familiarisation visit to the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Raymond Ozoemena, in his office at the Enugu State High Court Complex, Enugu.

He also stressed the importance of a mutually-beneficial working relationship between the police and the judiciary in the criminal administration system.

“I must thank the Chief Judge for the continual support of the judiciary to the police, especially in crime management.

“I must also appreciate the judiciary for supporting the police in maintaining law and order in the state,” the commissioner said.

Responding, Ozoemena commended the Police commissioner for the tireless efforts of the police in providing security and protecting the lives and property of citizens of the state.

The chief judge also urged him to maintain the tempo, while assuring him of a continual cordial working relationship.

The commissioner was joined on the visit by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State CID, DCP Fidelis Ogarabe; the Officer in charge of Legal, CSP Pascal Nwachukwu, and some staff officers of the Police Command. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

