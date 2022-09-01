CP seeks public support through community policing to curb criminality 

By Muhammad Lawal

Mr Ahmad Magaji-Kontagora, Commissioner of Police in Kebbi State, on Thursday advocated for public support through community policing, to curb the lingering security challenges bedeviling the country.



He stated this during a courtesy visit on the Emir of Yauri, Dr Mahammad Zayyanu, in his palace in Yauri.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly-posted CP was on a familiarisation tour to Divisional Police Headquarters, traditional rulers and Local Government Councils across the state.

Magaji-Kontagora described community policing as a major tool in bridging the gap between the police and their host communities.



According to him, community policing was key to intelligence gathering, while intelligence gathering was key to curtailing insecurity in every society.



“Credible intelligence can only be gathered through collaboration between the police and their host communities,” he said.



The commissioner, therefore, solicited the support and collaboration of traditional rulers in tackling security challenges in Yauri Emirate, Kebbi and Nigeria, in general.



Responding, the Emir appreciated the new CP for finding traditional rulers worthy of the visit and urged him to sustain the good relationship.



He assured the commissioner of total support and the commitment of his subjects in providing credible intelligence reports to the police, adding, “security is everybody’s business.”



NAN reports that the police commissioner had earlier visited Police Divisional Headquarters and Local Government Chairmen of Shanga and Yauri. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

