CP seeks interagency collaboration for enhanced security in Enugu

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, has called for effective interagency collaboration and cooperation, to deepen security and safety of lives in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Friday, that the commissioner made the call on Thursday evening, during a familiarisation visit to the Director of Department of State Service (DSS) in Enugu.

According to the commissioner, sustained and effective interagency collaboration, remain key to continued public security and safety in the state.

“The essence of the visit is to strengthen existing collaborative relationship between the police and DSS commands in the state.

“The police command is extending the right hand of fellowship to the DSS command through its director.

“We want to stress here, that both commands should sustain its interagency collaboration and cooperation, ” the commissioner said.

Responding, the DSS director in the state, Mr Habu Daluwa, assured the commissioner of the command’s sustained “closer collaboration”.

“The prevailing security challenges of this time are such that no single agency can do it alone, hence the need for us all to collaborate and cooperate,” Daluwa said.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by some members of his management team and other senior police officers of the command. (NAN)

