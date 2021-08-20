CP seeks interagency collaboration for enhanced security in Enugu

August 20, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, has for interagency collaboration and cooperation,  to security and of lives in the state.

The  Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Friday,  that the commissioner the call on Thursday evening,  during a familiarisation visit to the of Department of State Service (DSS) in Enugu.

According to the commissioner, sustained and interagency collaboration,  remain key to continued public security and in the state.

“The essence of the visit is to strengthen existing collaborative relationship between the  police and DSS commands in the state.

“The police is extending the right hand of fellowship to the DSS through its .

“We want to stress here,  that both commands should sustain its interagency collaboration and cooperation, ” the commissioner said.

Responding, the  DSS in the state,  Mr Habu Daluwa, assured the commissioner of the  ’s sustained “closer collaboration”.

“The prevailing security challenges of this time are such that no single agency can do it alone, hence the for us all to collaborate and cooperate,” Daluwa said.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by some of his management team and other senior police officers of the . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,