CP promises to address security challenges in Zamfara

Newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Mr Abutu Yaro , has promised to address the lingering security challenges facing the state. This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Friday by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Muhammad Shehu. “In his determination to ensure synergy with critical stakeholders especially the traditional rulers, the state’s Commissioner of Police embarked on familiarisation tour to traditional rulers and police formations in the state.

“The CP was accompanied on the visit by the state’s Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, visited Anka, Bukkuyum, Maradun and Talata-Mafara Emirates. “During the visit, the commissioner of police addressed officers and men at divisional police offices of the LGAs visited and the newly recruited special constabularies recently employed by the state government. “The CP also held an interactive session with Fulani, religious and community leaders and other relevant stakeholders in addressing the challenges.

“He appealed for their support and cooperation in advancing the ongoing peace process in the state’’, Shehu said. In his remark, the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Dauran reiterated the state government’s determination to continue with the ongoing peace process in the state. He called on the Fulani and Hausa community leaders in the LGAs as well as security agencies to work in synergy to achieve lasting peace in the state.

“You should be organising community dialogue from time to time to discuss security issues in your respective communities’’, Dauran urged traditional rulers. In their separate responses, the Emirs of Anka, Bukkuyum, Maradun and Talata-Mafara pledged their support to the state government and commissioner of police in the fight against insecurity in the state. (NAN)