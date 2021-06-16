CP orders rescue of abducted Rivers United FC coach

of Police in Enugu State, Mr Aliyu, has ordered rescue of Stanley Eguma, Coach of Rivers United FC, -Harcourt, reportedly abducted along Enugu- Harcourt expressway on Tuesday.

Aliyu gave order in a statement issued by State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Wednesday, in Enugu.

statement said that Eguma was abducted by yet-to- identified on June 15, at about 4 p.m on Enugu- Harcourt expressway.

“The order is sequel to a complaint made to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command, same date as the incident at about 5:05p.m, by two other persons traveling with the .

“His -travelers alleged that the unidentified , operating in a white-coloured Hilux van, trailed and forced the black-coloured Hilux van conveying from Gombe to Port-Harcourt, to stop.

“They further alleged that the assailants pushed the two of and made away with the vehicle, abducting the in the process,’’ according to the statement.

The statement added that the was urging members of the public with useful information that would assist the command in its ongoing investigation, to endeavour to provide same.

“Informants can call the command’s hotlines: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172 or by sending an email to: [email protected].

“The command is assuring the confidentiality of the informants’ identities,’’ the statement added. ()

