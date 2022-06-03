CP orders investigation into abandoned day-old baby

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Umar Sanda, has ordered the Divisional Police Officer in Bogoro Local Government Area to intensify investigation into the abandonment of a day-old baby.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakili, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Friday that the investigation was to unravel the identity of the baby’s mother.

He said that the day-old baby boy was found in an uncompleted building in Sarkin Kudu community.

The commissioner of police ordered the DPO and his men to fish out the mother of the baby within the shortest possible time.

He also urged the public in the area to help in tracking the mother for her to come forward and claim her child.

“On June 2, at about 8.30 a.m. some good Samaritans of Sarkin Kudu community went to the Bogoro Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that on their way to their farms they discovered an abandoned baby crying in an uncompleted building.

“Upon receiving the complaint, the DPO and his team of officers and men moved to the scene and took the abandoned baby to the Bogoro General Hospital for medical checkup.

“After the medical doctors have certified that the baby was healthy, they handed him to the Social Welfare Department of Bogoro Local Council.

“Upon being briefed, the Commissioner of Police directed the DPO in the area to muster his men and carry out discreet investigation to unravel the identity of the mother of the child,” Wakili said.

Meanwhile, the Information Officer of Bogoro Local Government Council, Mr Gomna James, told NAN that the baby was discovered by the villagers on Thursday morning.

“The woman must have given birth to the baby in the early hours of Thursday.

“When some people heard the cry of the baby, they went back to the village and reported what they heard. (NAN)

