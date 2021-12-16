CP orders full-scale investigation over the killing of Kaduna lawmaker

Commissioner of Police (CP), Kaduna State Command ,Mr Mudassiru Abdullahi has ordered full scale investigation over killing of a lawmaker in Kaduna.


Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige said in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.


He said, Command  receipt the  unfortunate incident of culpable homicide through Divisional Police Officer Saye Division, Zaria on Wednesday Dec 15.


“At  about 0900hrs information received a good samaritan Zura village has it that an unidentified motionless human body is seen lying in bush hence, the to appropriate authorities for urgent action.


DPO on getting information, immediately mobilized and led a team of policemen to scene where a close and physical observation of the corpse was carried out and all necessary photographs taken.


 However signs of violent injuries were noticed all over lifeless body.


body was thereafter evacuated to to Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Hospital for autopsy.


He said, preliminary investigation reveals Identity of deceased as one Hon. Rilwanu Aminu Gadaga, a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Giwa west constituency.


He said, command is saddened by this tragic loss of live and CP  has directed for a thorough investigation be carried out to unravel identities of the person or group of persons who have carried out this dastardly act in order to face the full wrath of the law.


 “ CP is equally, using this moment to condole with the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of Kaduna State over this irreparable loss.”Jalige said.(NAN)

