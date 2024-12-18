CP Olatunji Disu Advocates Enhanced Synergy Among Security Agencies in the FCT

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, CP Olatunji Disu, psc, has reiterated the need for strengthened collaboration among law enforcement agencies to tackle security challenges in Abuja and its environs.

CP Disu made this call during a series of familiarization visits to key security stakeholders in the FCT on Tuesday. The visits included engagements with the Commander of the Guards Brigade, the Commander of 053 NAF Camp, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the State Director of Security, and the Commander of the Naval Unit, Abuja.

During his interactions, CP Disu emphasized the importance of synergy and mutual understanding among security agencies in ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for residents of the FCT. He highlighted that effective inter-agency collaboration is crucial in addressing the complex security dynamics of the region.

The Commissioner of Police expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received during his visits and reaffirmed his commitment to fostering partnerships that enhance security operations across the FCT.

The visits are part of CP Disu’s broader strategy to strengthen relationships with sister agencies and create a unified front in addressing the security needs of the Federal Capital Territory.

SP Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command, commended the efforts of all security stakeholders and assured residents of the FCT of the Command’s dedication to their safety.

The FCT Command continues to urge residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies to build a more secure and resilient community.