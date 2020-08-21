CP lauds operatives for arrest of alleged killer of pharmacy proprietor

Mr Bala Ciroma, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has commended operatives of the command over the arrest of the suspected killer of a Pharmacy Proprietor, Sunday Ike.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, Mr Anjuguri Manzah disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Manzah said the arrest of the suspect followed an ongoing investigation into the gruesome murder of the proprietor of Suncel Pharmacy, Gwarinpa.

He said the deceased who was also the Publicity Secretary of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), was murdered on June 19 at his shop in Abuja.

He said the suspect, 31, had, during police investigation, given details of how he shot the deceased during the robbery operation.

The PPRO said the suspect was arrested at his hideout in Suleja, Niger on Aug. 7 by operatives of the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

He said the suspect had also confessed to his involvement in some armed robbery operations around Gwarinpa and Gudu axis.

Manzah said one locally made pistol and one live ammunition were recovered from the suspect, adding that one Huawei phone and one Sky blue Toyota Camry car were recovered from his gang members, earlier arrested on July 12.

“In view of this arrest, the command wishes to inform the public that the criminal syndicate behind the unfortunate incident has been busted and his four members arrested,” he said.

Manzah said the CP commended FCT residents for their continuous support and collaboration and pledged the commitment of the command to protect lives and property in the territory.

He said the suspects would be arraigned in court on conclusion of investigation. (NAN)