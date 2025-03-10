CP Disu Implements Enhanced Security Measures in Guzape, Kpaduma, Nyanya Hills

In response to recent security concerns in the Federal Capital Territory, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Olatunji Disu, has conducted an operational assessment of crime-prone areas, including Guzape-Asokoro Bypass, Kpaduma, Kugbo, Gbagalape, and Nyanya Hills.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In response to recent security concerns in the Federal Capital Territory, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Olatunji Disu, has conducted an operational assessment of crime-prone areas, including Guzape-Asokoro Bypass, Kpaduma, Kugbo, Gbagalape, and Nyanya Hills.

The visit follows recent incidents of kidnapping in the area and is aimed at evaluating security vulnerabilities, identifying criminal hideouts, and strengthening security measures to prevent further occurrences.

During the visit, CP Disu, accompanied by senior officers of the Command and local vigilante groups, engaged with community leaders and residents to map out effective intervention strategies. Key flashpoints and escape routes used by criminals were identified, with a commitment to intensifying patrols, enhancing surveillance, and exploring structural measures to deter criminal activities.

Reaffirming the Command’s unwavering commitment to securing all parts of the FCT, CP Disu stated:

“Criminal elements take advantage of isolated and difficult terrains such as Guzape Hills to perpetrate unlawful activities, but we will not allow them to thrive. This visit is part of a proactive strategy to neutralize their hideouts and reinforce security across the territory. We are working closely with stakeholders to implement sustainable security measures that will guarantee the safety of all residents.”

As part of the renewed security strategy, CP Disu said the FCT Police Command would deploy additional tactical teams, intensify intelligence gathering, and strengthen collaboration with local communities to enhance swift response to emergencies.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the Police. He also assired the public of the Command’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all residents within the FCT.

For emergency reports, citizens can contact the FCT Police Command through the following hotlines: 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653. Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192.