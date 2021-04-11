The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Saturday ordered the dismantling of all illegal police road blocks on Lagos-Badagry expressway.



The state police command’s Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that Odumosu gave the directive on Friday while addressing Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the command.



“In his bid to restore sanity and decency to the operations of the police along the ever-busy international route, Lagos/Badargy Expressway, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for the immediate dismantling of illegal road blocks by the police teams from the Lagos State Police Command.



“He ordered the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers whose jurisdictions fall along the Badargy Expressway; Festac and Area K, Marogbo, to withdraw their men from the illegal road blocks.



“He directed that they embark on aggressive motorised patrol and surveillance to police their areas and the route.



“The Commissioner of Police confirmed that the illegal police road blocks along the route have been condemned by the government, international bodies and interest groups and they must be dismantled without delay,” he said.



The CP, however, noted that other police operatives from other police formations, outside the supervision of the Lagos State Police Command who operate along the route would be contacted to adjust and do the needful to restore sanity to their operations.



The CP then warned the concerned Area Commanders to desist and take necessary action on the full compliance with his order as any defaulter will be sanctioned accordingly.(NAN)

