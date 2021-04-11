CP dismantles road blocks on Lagos-Badagry expressway  

Commissioner of in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Saturday ordered dismantling of all illegal road blocks on Lagos-Badagry expressway.


  command’s Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement Odumosu gave the on Friday while addressing Area Commanders and Divisional Officers in the command.


“In his bid to restore sanity and decency to the operations of the along the ever-busy route, Lagos/Badargy Expressway, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for the immediate dismantling of illegal road blocks by the police teams from the Lagos Command.


“He ordered the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers whose jurisdictions fall along the Badargy Expressway; Festac and Area K, Marogbo, to withdraw their men from the illegal road blocks.


“He directed they embark on aggressive motorised patrol and surveillance to police their areas and the route.


“The Commissioner of Police the illegal police road blocks along the route have been condemned by the government, bodies and interest groups and they must be dismantled without delay,” he said.


The CP, however, noted that other police operatives from other police formations, the supervision of the Lagos Command who operate along the route would be contacted to adjust and do the needful to restore sanity to their operations.


The CP then warned the Area Commanders to desist and take necessary action on the compliance with his order as any defaulter will be sanctioned accordingly.(NAN)

