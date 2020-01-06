CP decorates 9 promoted officers in Nasarawa, calls for enhanced professionalism

Mr Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa on Monday, decorated nine newly promoted officers of the command with their new ranks.

Longe said the newly promoted officers comprised three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), an ACP from Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) as well as Five CSPs from the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

He thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for finding the officers worthy of the promotion and the Police Service Commission for the approval.Longe charged the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them through the promotion to redouble their effort in the discharge of their duties.Responding on behalf of the decorated officer, DCP Abashe Matazu thanked the IGP and the Police Service Commission for recognising them for the promotion.

He said that the promotion was a great morale booster as it would would spur them to do more in the discharge of their duty. (NAN)