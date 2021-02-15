The 140 newly promoted officers in the Police Command in Bayelsa, have been decorated by the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, with a charge on service delivery to the country.
Okoli, decorated the newly promoted officers on Monday in Yenagoa the Bayelsa capital.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 16 DSPs were promoted to SPs, while 31 ASPs were promoted to DSPs and 93 Inspectors promoted to ASP, bringing the total number of newly promoted officers to 140 in the Command.
Those promoted are: Ebenuwa John from ASP to SP, Owodo Solomon from ASP to SP, Owohlo M.S from ASP to SP, Akpede C.O. from ASP to SP, Warri A.A from ASP to SP, Chukwuemeka U.B from ASP to SP.
Others are: Salawu H.O from ASP to SP, Obosi Herrick, from ASP to SP, Samson Akainde, from ASP to SP, Omi Justice, from ASP to SP, O.P Macaulay, from ASP to SP, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, ASP to SP, Obinwa Ogbuike, from ASP to SP.
Sotonye Uwani, from DSP to ASP, Fineboy Akah, from DSP to ASP, Okios Enitomini, from DSP to ASP, Alex A.T, from DSP to ASP, Habib M.A. DSP to ASP, amongst others.
Okoli, while congratulating the newly promoted officers on their well-deserved elevation, charged them to deploy their intellect and demonstrate professionalism in their decisions at all times.
The CP, also called on officers serving in the Command to commit themselves to the service of the nation, and humanity at all times.
“This promotion comes with higher responsibility, so, in all you do always have that at the back of your mind.
“Double your efforts at carrying out duties assigned to you professionally, especially at this time that the nation and the world is faced with series of security challenges.”
The CP, advised the newly promoted officers to remain steadfast as they faced tougher challenges in their career.
He also advised them to always remain loyal to the police authority in order to succeed in their career.
Speaking on behalf of the elevated officers, SP Ebenuwa John, commended the Presidency and the Police Service Commission for finding them worthy of promotion.
He said the promotion was a call to higher responsibility to the general public and the nation at large.
He pledged on behalf of the officers to put in their best to protect the lives and property of citizens at all times. (NAN)