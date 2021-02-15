The 140 newly promoted officers in the Police Command in Bayelsa, have been decorated by the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, with a charge on service delivery to the country.

Okoli, decorated the newly promoted officers on Monday in Yenagoa the Bayelsa capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 16 DSPs were promoted to SPs, while 31 ASPs were promoted to DSPs and 93 Inspectors promoted to ASP, bringing the total number of newly promoted officers to 140 in the Command.