……CP confirms one dead from rival gang clash in Kano

The Police, Kano State Command, on Wednesday said one person died when two rival groups clashed at Kurnan Asabe, Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Commissioner, Mr Hussein Gumel, confirmed the incident to the

Read Also: Nigeria’s Defence Chief, General Christopher Musa, not dead – DHQ

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

Gumel said the command deployed its operatives to the scene soon after it received a distress call from a good Samaritan that two rival groups in Kurnan Asabe were having physical confrontation.

He said that though the police officers immediately restored normalcy in the area, one person eventually died from the duel.

Read Also:Police caution against Saturday’s protest in Kano

Gumel urged the people of the state to countinue with their legitimate businesses without fear as security agencies were on top of the situation.

He, however, reiterated the command’s warning on the ban of unauthorised processions and political gatherings among others.

……CP confirms one dead from rival gang clash in Kano

By Aminu Garko

( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

