 CP condemns Bauchi killings, orders investigation

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has condemned recent deadly attack in Mansur village, Alkaleri Local Government Area, describing it as a grievous assault on the peace and security of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Command Spokesman CSP Ahmed Wakil on Monday in Bauchi

Wakil said that in view of the grievous assault on the peace of the state, the commissioner of Police had ordered investigation into the attack.

Wakil explained that following a report received on Sunday at about 09:40 hours from the Alkaleri Divisional Police Headquarters, the commissioner deployed tactical teams to the affected area and conducted an on-the-spot assessment.

”The report indicated that a joint patrol team of professional hunters from Duguri and Gwana Districts encountered an ambush by armed bandits while patrolling the Duguri-Mansur-Dajin Madam forest corridor bordering Bauchi and Plateau States around 05:40 hours the same day.

”The encounter resulted in multiple fatalities among the bandits and the vigilante operatives.

”Preliminary investigations confirmed that several quasi-security personnel and fleeing civilians from Sabuwar Sara village were also gunned down in the ambush,” he said.

He said that the commissioner of Police during his visit engaged local stakeholders and urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, and to cooperate with the police by providing credible information.

He assured that a full-scale investigation was already underway and vowed that every individual involved in the heinous attack would be tracked down and brought to justice.

”The killings are utterly reprehensible. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assure the public that we are resolute in our mission to restore peace and security,” he quoted the CP as saying.

The commissioner also called on residents to continue to support security efforts as the command intensifies operations against criminal elements in the state. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)