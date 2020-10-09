CP condemns assault on protester

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, has condemned the unprofessional conduct of a policeman captured in a trending video, assaulting a protester in the state.

The condemnation is contained in a statement issued by SP Orlando Ikeokwu, the spokesman for the Police Command in Imo on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protest, which held on Thursday, was against alleged human rights violations and brutality by the Police.

NAN also reports that the trending video captured a policeman attempting to assault a female protester.

Akinmoyede said that the conduct displayed by the officer was not a true reflection of the ethics, standards, values and training of the Nigeria Police.

He said that disciplinary action had begun against the erring officer.