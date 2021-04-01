CP commiserate with PUFF ADDER, families of slain Officers in Sokoto

The Commissioner of Police in State, Mr Kamaldeen Okunlola, has commiserated with personnel of Operation PUFF ADDER II and families of two officers killed while repelling bandits attack in the state.

Okunlola said the men paid the supreme price while respelling attack by groups of bandits in Bargaja village of Issa local government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunusi Abubakar, on Thursday in .

Okunlola commiserated the officials when he visited the commander Operation PUFF ADDER II and his men deployed to eastern part of state by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammad Adamu, to curb the menace of armed bandits.

The police commissioner noted the effort and resilience of the operation and pledged his unanimous to strengthen and sustain the operational capacities of men deployed for its success.

He further expressed sadness for the lost of the two officers who on active service to the nation.

Okunlola also assured perpetrators of such heinous crime would never get away unpunished, saying the command has emplaced all measures aimed at bringing the perpetrators to justice. (NAN)

