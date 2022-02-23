CP cautions land grabbers in Lagos

By Moses Omorogieva

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Abiodun Alabi, has warned land grabbers against causing crises in the state.

He vowed to bring the full weight of the law on any of them if they do and are caught.

Alabi gave the warning in Lagos during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The CP, however, advised residents, especially, community leaders not to take the law into their hands when land grabbers encroached on their property, advising them to approach the court.

He warned that trouble makers in the name of land matters would not be tolerated under his watch.

“If you have a case regarding land or any other matter, go to the court instead of resorting to self-help.

“I know we have a task force on land grabbers in the state. We are strengthening all mechanisms to check land grabbing and other crimes in the state.

“There have been crises over land matter in Igberigbe area of Ikorodu and in others. These areas are under police watch seriously.

“Some persons had been arrested in connection with land grabbing. We will continue to arrest and prosecute trouble makers in Lagos,” he said.

The Lagos State Government (LASG) on July 27, 2016, set up a task force to check land grabbing in the state.

NAN reports that the Vice-Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, recently appealed to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, to save the institution from land grabbers whom he said were trespassing on the institution’s land.

He said that the activities of the trespassers were affecting the starting of work on the institution’s medical college project when the CP paid a courtesy visit to the management of the university.

Owens-Ibie also said that several times in the past, land speculators had threatened the lives of the staff of the school, including that of its bursar. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

