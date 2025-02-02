CP Azare supervises enforcement of third party insurance in Akwa Ibom

In a bid to ensure full compliance with the order of Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun for Commissioners of Police across the state commands in the country to enforce third party vehicle insurance in their various states of operations, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, has embarked personal charge of the exercise in the state.

CP Azare is personally supervising and inspecting the enforcement operations across Uyo metropolis and other areas of the state.

Joined by his team and members of the fourth estate of the realm, CP Azare personally monitored the roads to ensure that vehicle owners adhere to the mandatory insurance requirement. Several vehicles without valid third-party insurance were impounded during the operation, with strict warnings issued to owners against using fraudulent documents.

While interacting with members of the public, CP Azare reiterated the importance of ensuring valid insurance coverage, highlighting that non-compliance would result in the impoundment of vehicles. He emphasized that the exercise is a measure to promote road safety, protect the public, and maintain law and order on the roads.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Boss assured the public that the Police Command is committed to fair and transparent enforcement. He also called on all stakeholders, including vehicle owners, transport unions, and other relevant parties, to continue supporting the initiative for a safer State.

Meanwhile, the CP has reiterated that the enforcement would continue across the 31 Local Government Areas of the state, and that his team is committed to ensuring full compliance to safeguard the well-being of Akwa Ibom residents.