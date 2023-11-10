CP assures ESUT, Enugu, of cooperation, partnership

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Enugu State, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, has assured the Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, of continued cooperation and partnership.

“As a Command, we will partner with ESUT in the area of providing adequate security for the university,” Uzuegbu said on Thursday while receiving the Vice Chancellor who paid him a courtesy visit.

Earlier, the vice chancellor commended the commissioner for the pragmatic way he had been handling the security situations of the state, adding that he should “keep up the good work”.

He reassured the commissioner of a continued partnership with the Police, especially in the area of giving waivers to police officers seeking admission to the school.

The CP was joined by some members of his management team and staff officers of the Enugu State Police Command on the visit. (NAN)

