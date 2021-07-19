CP assures Enugu residents of adequate security during, after Eld-el-Kabir

Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, assured residents of state of adequate security during and after Eid-el-Kabir celebration and holiday season.


This is contained in a statement issued by Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.


“Consequently, Commissioner ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical/Operational Units of Command, to deploy all operational resources at their disposal during period.


“He directed senior police officers to collaborate with other security agencies to intensify the existing proactive, visibility and confidence-building policing strategies already emplaced in the command.


“He tasks to adequately supervise their subordinates and ensure they conduct themselves in the most professional manner, while ensuring maximum crime prevention.


“Police operatives should cover security flashpoints, including major highways, streets, public places of worship and convenience, markets and sites of critical public infrastructures within their of Responsibility (AOR),’’ the statement said.


Ndukwe said police commissioner also felicitated Muslims in the state and wished well, as they join Ummahs all over the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.


urge to celebrate responsibly, amid the of the ‘most transmissible’ Delta variant of the Coronavirus disease in the country.


faithful should also use the period of the celebration to reflect and pray for the security and peace of the state and country at large,’’ Aliyu said.


He called on residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest police station during the festive period.


“Residents can call the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172 or send e-mails to [email protected],’’ the statement added. (NAN)

