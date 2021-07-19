CP assures Enugu residents of adequate security during, after Eld-el-Kabir

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has assured residents of the state of adequate security during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and holiday season.



This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.

“Consequently, the Commissioner has ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical/Operational Units of the Command, to deploy all operational resources at their disposal during the period.



“He directed senior police officers to collaborate with other security agencies to intensify the existing proactive, visibility and confidence-building policing strategies already emplaced in the command.

“He further tasks them to adequately supervise their subordinates and ensure they conduct themselves in the most professional manner, while ensuring maximum crime prevention.



“Police operatives should cover security flashpoints, including major highways, streets, public places of worship and convenience, markets and sites of critical public infrastructures within their Areas of Responsibility (AOR),’’ the statement said.

Ndukwe said that the police commissioner also felicitated Muslims in the state and wished them well, as they join Muslim Ummahs all over the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.



“I urge them to celebrate responsibly, amid the confirmation of the ‘most transmissible’ Delta variant of the Coronavirus disease in the country.

“Muslim faithful should also use the period of the celebration to reflect and pray for the security and peace of the state and country at large,’’ Aliyu said.



He called on residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest police station during the festive period.

“Residents can call the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172 or send e-mails to [email protected],’’ the statement added. (NAN)

