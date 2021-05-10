The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Mr Hussain Rabiu, has cautioned journalists against publishing speculations to unsuspecting Nigerians and the world.



CP Rabiu stated this during his maiden news conference at the Police Command headquarters in Gusau on Monday.



He said: “the police and the media must work together but in doing so, we must have our country and our state in mind and work for the good of our people, especially at ensuring the security of lives and property of residents.



“I want to assure you that my phone is open and active 24 hours, the command’s PRO and I are ever ready to give you information, especially regarding our work. Therefore, you should not hesitate to call and verify reports before going to press.



“You should do more by sustaining the spirit of partnership through enlightening, educating and informing members of the general public on exact happenings in the state so as to avoid fake information and rumour mongering that can create panic and apprehension in our communities.



“The combat readiness, determination and total commitment of the police under my watch will be through total onslaught against vicious crimes and that will be carried out in partnership with the state government, other security agencies, Traditional Rulers, Community and Religious leaders.



“My Policing strategy will be intelligence driven, community participation and engagement which transcends law enforcement to embrace human security and development services, but necessarily require diverse expertise and whole community support.



“Our policing has to be driven by fore knowledge and guided by intelligence at strategic, operational and tactical levels.



“It should therefore be proactive, preventive in orientation and conducted within the context of public ownership, partnership, participation, problem solving and community support with mainstream human security.”



He, therefore, appealed for continued cooperation from media practitioners and urged members of the public to always give credible information that would stop any criminal intentions even before they occur.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CP who assumed duty in Zamfara on the May 6, took over from CP Abutu Yaro who was redeployed to Imo in the same capacity. (NAN)

