Coy Income Tax increases by N472.07 billion in Q2 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics () says N472.07 billion was generated as Company Income Tax (CIT) Two (2, 2021) as against N392.64 billion generated 1.

The said this on Wednesday Abuja its “Company Income Tax By Sectors 2, 2021” data published on its website.

The sum which reflected an increase of N79.43 billion over 1 also reflected an increase of N70.04 billion over N402.03 billion that was generated in 2, 2020.

The said that the figure represents  20.23 cent increase -on- and 17.42 cent increase Year-on-Year.

“Professional services generated the highest of CIT with N130.09 billion generated, closely followed by other manufacturing which generated N87.27 billion, while banks and financial institutions generated N60.01 billion.

“Textile and garment industry generated the least with N27.23 million, closely followed by automobiles and assemblies with N62.15 million and pioneering with  N64.30 million generated.”

The bureau said that out of the total amounted generated in the period review, N412.74 billion was generated as CIT locally while N51.61 billion was generated as foreign CIT payment.

It added that the balance of N2.72 billion was generated as CIT from other payments.

The Agency of (NAN), reports that in arriving at the report, data was provided by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), verified and validated by the NBS. (NAN)

