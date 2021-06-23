Coy donates training materials to 82 Division of Nigerian Army

Sterling-Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO) has donated training materials worth millions of naira to the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

The items were presented by SEEPCO Vice President, Mr Sandeep Singh at a ceremony on Wednesday in Enugu.

Singh was represented by the company’s Security Coordinator, retired Navy Captain Charles Egbe.

He said the gesture was to show appreciation to the Nigerian Army for its numerous support for the company, saying it was also part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the company.

“We believe that this will further cement existing relationship between the Division and the company,’’ he said.

Receiving the items, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Division, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, expressed gratitude for the gesture.

Lagbaja, represented by the Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Greg Omorogbe, assured that the items would be judiciously utilised for the purpose intended towards enhancing troop’s proficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items included 140 mattresses/bed frames, seven flat screen television sets, 120 combined classroom set of chairs/tables and 22 air conditioners.

Others were eight HP Laser jets printers and six comb printing machines. (NAN)

