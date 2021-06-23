Coy donates training materials to 82 Division of Nigerian Army

 Sterling-Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO) has donated training materials worth millions of naira to the 82 Division of the , Enugu.

The items were presented by SEEPCO Vice President, Mr Sandeep Singh at a ceremony on Wednesday in Enugu.

Singh was represented by the company’s Security , retired Navy Captain Charles Egbe.

He said the gesture was to show appreciation to the its numerous support the company, saying it was also part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the company.

“We believe that will further cement existing relationship between the Division and the company,’’ he said.

the items, General Commanding (GOC) of the Division, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, expressed gratitude the gesture.

Lagbaja, represented by the Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Greg Omorogbe, assured that the items be judiciously utilised the purpose intended towards enhancing troop’s proficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items included 140 mattresses/bed frames, seven flat screen television sets, 120 combined classroom set of chairs/tables and 22 air conditioners.

were eight HP Laser jets printers and six comb printing machines. (NAN)

