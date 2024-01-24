COWA President Launches National Secretariat in Grand Ceremony

The National President of the Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA), Mrs. Kikelomo Adeniyi, has spearheaded a momentous launching of the Customs Officer’s Wife Association (COWA) Secretariat on Monday, 22 January 2024, at Federal Housing Estate, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The occasion marked the inauguration of the National Secretariat and saw the esteemed presence of COWA’s founder, Mrs. Prisca Nwadialo, and A’ishatu Sadiya Dikko Inde, the second National President, under whom the Association established Chapters across the Federation.

The event, attended by various Presidents of Officers’ Wives Associations from different Security Agencies in Nigeria, showcased the unity and strength within the organization.

In her address, Mrs Kikelomo Adeniyi expressed gratitude to the participants and acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the pioneer Presidents, Mrs. Prisca Nwadialo and A’ishatu Sadiya Dikko Inde, who laid the foundation in 2009.

Mrs. Kikelomo praised her husband, CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, and the Customs Management Team for their unwavering support and cooperation towards moving the Association forward.

She emphasized how this support has been a driving force behind COWA’s initiatives, aimed at enhancing the lives of its members through carefully designed programs focused on women.

Deputy Comptroller-General Festus Okun, representing the Comptroller-General at the event, lauded COWA for its commitment to supporting and empowering women.

He deemed the launch of the National Secretariat as a testament to President Kikelomo’s focused leadership, assuring continued support from the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR.

The event concluded on a high note, highlighting COWA’s dedication to uplifting its members and fostering community development.

