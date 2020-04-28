COVlD-19: Edo Govt. records 29 confirmed cases, 3 deaths – Commissioner

Edo Government says the state has recorded 29 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) with three deaths.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Benin on Tuesday.

According to him, since the first outbreak of Coronavirus in the state, a total of 254 suspected cases has been tested as at yesterday, the 27th of April.

“And in all of these, we have a total of 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 194 of these suspected cases has been confirmed negative.

“We have a case fatality rate of 10.3 per cent of the 29 confirmed cases we have with three deaths.

“So far, we have discharged eight persons. The total active cases that are currently under treatment in Edo is 18 and these are distributed as follows.

“We have nine of these cases in Stella Obasanjo hospital, three in University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“While three are also receiving treatment in Irrua Specialist Teaching hospital, all our active cases are stable and they are responding to treatment.

“We want to also let you know that about 31 samples has been sent and results are still pending.

On his part, the state Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Coronavirus Response Committee, said that Gov. Godwin Obaseki was consulting with medical experts and other stakeholders in the state to reach a decision on new orders regarding the curfew. (NAN)