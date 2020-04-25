Covid19: Ooni donates motorised modular fumigators to Oyo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Saturday, donated two locally-fabricated modular fumigators and drones to the Oyo State government to assist the state in its effort to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Oba Ogunwusi, who was received at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, by the state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, said the donations were his contribution towards assisting the state in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor received the donations, while also appreciating the monarch for his kind gesture towards the state.

The governor maintained that the fumigators would assist the state a lot in its bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He said: “We are glad to receive Kabiyesi here at the Government House today. We are happy with the fumigators he donated to us, because they will assist us in the fight against COVID-19.

“Kabiyesi came from an enlightened and business background. So, he understands how the economy works and the multiplier effect of things like this. So, I am not surprised at all.”

While speaking, the Ooni said: “We have come to Oyo State to donate two modular fumigators to our forward-looking governor, who we are very pleased with. And we will continue from there.

“Coronavirus knows nobody. It is a leveller and we should all come together to fight it.

“From my business background before I became king, I had a fabricating yard and we came up with a technology of converting liquid to fog and it is very uncommon in Nigeria the way we fumigate. So, we decided to make it 100 per cent home-grown modular fumigator.

“It can be mounted at the back of any truck. We came up together with a lot of youths that are very agile to see how we can look at the opportunity from the disadvantage of the COVID-19 that is all over the world.

“That was why we came up with this initiative that will be useful post-COVID-19. It is useful in construction industry for anti-dust; useful during large gathering because we know our system and culture. We like to gather.”

The monarch promised to continually contribute his quota towards the development of the country.